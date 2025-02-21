Robert W. Baird Raises Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target to $115.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $112.03 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Boston Partners raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,301,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,006 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,414,000 after buying an additional 1,328,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.