Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.90 and last traded at $90.91. Approximately 611,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,680,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Roku Stock Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,994,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,936.26. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $82,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,635.15. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,786. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

