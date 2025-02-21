Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Roku alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

ROKU stock opened at $92.79 on Thursday. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,415.20. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,922. This represents a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,786 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Roku by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 8,030.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,442 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Roku by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.