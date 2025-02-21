Roth Capital Has Bearish Estimate for Cinemark Q1 Earnings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.38. Cinemark has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Elequin Capital LP grew its stake in Cinemark by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 714.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Cinemark by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

