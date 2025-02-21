Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Price

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,042,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,133,301. This represents a 1.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 310,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after buying an additional 2,010,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 764,645 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 78.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 411,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 180,511 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.
