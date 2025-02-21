Royal Bank of Canada Raises Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $154.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 in the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after buying an additional 145,444 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,098,000 after acquiring an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

