Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,637,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,950. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $152.24 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $155.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.