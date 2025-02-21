Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 564.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,964 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 2.3 %

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 60.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RPRX

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.