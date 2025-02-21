RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,228 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $92.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

