RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 6,284 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $2,645,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

QQQ opened at $537.23 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $523.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

