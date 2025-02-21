RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $386,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Humana by 244.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile



Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.



