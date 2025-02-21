Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.270–0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion.

Ryerson Price Performance

RYI stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $730.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.34. Ryerson had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

Ryerson Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.