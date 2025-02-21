SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Financial Review

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) and SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompoSecure and SAIHEAT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $390.63 million 3.82 $19.24 million ($0.44) -38.43 SAIHEAT $6.78 million 1.51 -$6.12 million N/A N/A

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than SAIHEAT.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAIHEAT has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CompoSecure and SAIHEAT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 1 7 0 2.88 SAIHEAT 0 0 0 0 0.00

CompoSecure presently has a consensus target price of $16.81, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given CompoSecure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than SAIHEAT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SAIHEAT shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of CompoSecure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and SAIHEAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure -5.63% -14.87% 36.45% SAIHEAT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CompoSecure beats SAIHEAT on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authenticate, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

