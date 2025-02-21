Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$8.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$8.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.10. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.42 and a 12-month high of C$9.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$403,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

