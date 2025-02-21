Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Insider John Lydon Buys 29,684 Shares

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) insider John Lydon purchased 29,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.73 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of A$199,773.32 ($128,059.82).

Santos Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Santos Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. Santos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Featured Stories

