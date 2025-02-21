Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.48. Sappi shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 303 shares.

Sappi Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.13%.

Sappi Cuts Dividend

Sappi Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.1082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Sappi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

