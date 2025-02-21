Saqib Baig Sells 22,662 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,802.25. This represents a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Peloton Interactive Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $9.05 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.95.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
