Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

SVV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other Savers Value Village news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Savers Value Village has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

