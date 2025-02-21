Schaeffer Financial LLC Sells 129 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Schaeffer Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $204.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.