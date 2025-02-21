Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 183.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaeffer Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 109,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,427 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 47,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 954.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,313 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

