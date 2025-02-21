Scotiabank Lowers Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.58. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WFG. CIBC reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$171.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

TSE:WFG opened at C$113.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$123.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$126.06. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$100.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.82.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.44%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.