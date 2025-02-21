Scotiabank Lowers Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.58. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WFG. CIBC reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$171.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
TSE:WFG opened at C$113.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$123.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$126.06. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$100.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.82.
West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.44%.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
