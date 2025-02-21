SEI Investments Q1 EPS Forecast Raised by Zacks Research

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.7 %

SEIC stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $504,032.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,371,522 shares in the company, valued at $620,903,298.06. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,872. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 101.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.