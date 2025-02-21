Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. Select Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.090-1.190 EPS.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.11. 975,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,814. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $463,980. This trade represents a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at $605,602.20. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEM. Benchmark downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

