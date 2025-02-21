Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Trading Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) fell 11.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.98 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.62). 10,925,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 1,715,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.82).
SQZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) target price on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Tuesday.
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
