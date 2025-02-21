Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,236 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack comprises about 2.5% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.55% of Shake Shack worth $85,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in Shake Shack by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 294,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of SHAK opened at $123.92 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $139.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,894.67. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

