Shawn Henry Sells 4,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 5,505 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $1,973,377.35.

On Monday, December 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $436.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 855.19, a PEG ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.