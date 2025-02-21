Shawn Henry Sells 4,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 5,505 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $1,973,377.35.
- On Monday, December 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of CRWD opened at $436.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 855.19, a PEG ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
