Sidoti Csr Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Beneficient

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beneficient in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Beneficient’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share.

Get Beneficient alerts:

Beneficient Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ BENF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beneficient Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BENF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Beneficient by 138.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beneficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beneficient by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beneficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Beneficient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.