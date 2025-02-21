Sidoti Csr Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Beneficient

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beneficient in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Beneficient’s current full-year earnings is ($2.64) per share.
Beneficient Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ BENF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.
Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.
