Sidoti Csr Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for TrueBlue in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for TrueBlue’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for TrueBlue’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TrueBlue from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:TBI opened at $6.33 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,032,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after buying an additional 158,967 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,523,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 441,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

