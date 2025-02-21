Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.8 %

TSLX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.50. 2,303,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,703. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

