Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

