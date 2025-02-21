SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $35.87 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

