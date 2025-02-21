SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million.
SM Energy Stock Performance
SM stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $35.87 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.
SM Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on SM Energy
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SM Energy
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.