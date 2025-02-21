Small Cap Stocks To Research – February 21st

MicroAlgo, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Innodata, D-Wave Quantum, and AltC Acquisition are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of ownership in small-sized companies with a market capitalization typically ranging between $300 million and $2 billion. These stocks, while potentially offering robust growth opportunities, tend to pose higher risk aspects, including increased volatility and less liquidity, compared to large cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

Shares of MLGO traded up $7.02 on Friday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 481,825,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. MicroAlgo has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $509.60.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 57,682,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,037,559. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

Innodata (INOD)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

NASDAQ INOD traded up $11.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,502,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,325. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.43 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $29.81.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 84,070,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,201,172. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.66. 12,387,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

