Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,570.24 ($19.90) and last traded at GBX 1,560 ($19.77), with a volume of 215788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,556 ($19.72).

Smithson Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,502.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,463.73. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60.

About Smithson Investment Trust

Smithson aims to provide its shareholders with a similar investment experience to the Fundsmith Equity Fund, being a superior risk-adjusted return over the long term, but by investing in a group of global small and mid capitalisation listed companies with a market cap of £500m to £15bn, which we believe can compound in value over many years, if not decades, hence the name, Smithson.

