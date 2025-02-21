Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 18th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Constellation Energy, Vistra, and GE Vernova are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the manufacturing, development, or installation of solar energy products and services. These companies typically focus on utilizing solar power as a renewable energy source to generate electricity for both residential and commercial use. Investing in solar stocks provides exposure to the growing renewable energy sector and the potential for financial returns as the industry continues to expand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $354.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,410,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,703,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.58, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.75.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.18. 3,349,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,458. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $491.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.46 and its 200-day moving average is $459.14.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG stock traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.67. 3,240,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Constellation Energy has a 52-week low of $129.39 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The company has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.61 and its 200-day moving average is $247.18.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.21. 5,957,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,102,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.26 and its 200-day moving average is $130.88.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.59. 2,405,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,381. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.38 and its 200-day moving average is $295.72.

