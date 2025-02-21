SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 million. SolarBank had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%.

SolarBank Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of SUUN stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. SolarBank has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SolarBank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

SolarBank Company Profile

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

