SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundThinking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

SSTI stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $190.35 million, a PE ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 1.18.

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $68,882.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,186.14. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 15,000 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $209,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,971.45. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $325,036 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SoundThinking by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 727,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,630 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,354,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 35,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

