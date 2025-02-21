SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.8% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $270.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $187.05 and a twelve month high of $271.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

