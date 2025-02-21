SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stake Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

