SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,986,000 after buying an additional 65,870 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 922,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,596,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 557,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $87.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

