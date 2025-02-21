SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after acquiring an additional 122,858 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,186,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 117,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,644,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SDY opened at $136.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $124.12 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.52.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.