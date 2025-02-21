SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $124.12 and a 52 week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.