SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,098,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 768,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,979,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,932,000 after acquiring an additional 376,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

MDY opened at $580.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $583.25 and its 200-day moving average is $576.35. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $510.54 and a 52-week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.