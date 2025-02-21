Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.70. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 202,399 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Trading Down 3.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sphere 3D

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

In other news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,314.97. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,760 in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.