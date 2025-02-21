Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $178.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $104,223.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,629.01. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

