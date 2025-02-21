Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Up 11.1% – Time to Buy?

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). 546,663 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 283,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The stock has a market cap of £31.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.95.

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain sold 385,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £81,018 ($102,658.39). Insiders have sold a total of 863,451 shares of company stock worth $18,914,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

