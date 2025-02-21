Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Stepan had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $525.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stepan Stock Performance

Stepan stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $94.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCL

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.