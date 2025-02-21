Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Get FirstCash alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FirstCash

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.67. FirstCash has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $133.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.18.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 18.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,601 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in FirstCash by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,303,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,046,000 after buying an additional 563,265 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,192,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,488,000 after purchasing an additional 228,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth $21,701,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.