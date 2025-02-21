Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $16.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 89.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

