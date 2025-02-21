StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPSGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOPS opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

