StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of BKSC opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $14.25.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

